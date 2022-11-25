Dallas Boy Puts Others First This Holiday Season

During this holiday season, a Dallas boy has learned at a very young age the importance of giving back to others.

Dallas nonprofit St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas is giving 8-year old Reilly Nachowiak a shout out for his generosity.

He saved up all of his money earned through pet sitting and doing chores over the last few months and instead of spending it on toys or video games, he decided to give it all to the charity.

With the help of his mom, Reilly also brought food donations to their food pantry.

When the staff tried to offer him a lollipop at the office, he declined and said he’d rather not take from anyone so that more resources can go to people in need.

“I told him, ‘I can't believe that somebody your age thinks the way you think already about others.' It almost brought me to tears just talking to him. He is just such a such an inspiring man,” said Luis Gonzalez CEO of St. Vincent de Paul of North Texas.

The charity provides emergency assistance to people through food, clothing, medicine, furnishings and other needs.

"Also helping them pay their bills like electricity bill. Or they're just struggling because they just lost their job,” said Reilly, who hopes to one day volunteer when he’s old enough.

Jennifer Nahowiak, Reilly’s mom, said her son has always had a kind heart.

"I'm super proud because the one thing I want for my kids is for them to be kind and happy adults,” she said. “And to know that he's eight and a half and he's already expressing that interest means a lot.”

Reilly's donation comes just as the nonprofit is expanding its free pharmacy program to El Paso.

The freestanding charitable pharmacy started in Dallas and then expanded to Houston, San Antonio, Austin and beyond. The first of its kind in Texas, the pharmacy has filled the gap for many uninsured Texans in need of prescription medication.

Right now, they're averaging nearly 2,000 prescriptions per week. Based on qualifications to receive medication from the charitable pharmacy, 1 in 6 Texans would qualify for service.

Support from people like Reilly are helping St Vincent de Paul continue their work. For more information, click here.