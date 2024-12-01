Dallas

T.D. Jakes reveals he had emergency surgery after suffering a medical incident

The Dallas Bishop addressed his congregation via video on Sunday

By NBCDFW Staff

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 26: Bishop TD Jakes speaks during Woman Evolve 2024 at Globe Life Field on September 26, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images)
Eugenia R. Washington/Getty Images

Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes addressed his congregation in a video call on Sunday and gave an update on his health.

In the video posted on Instagram, Jakes, 67, said he had emergency surgery after being rushed to the ICU.

Jakes suffered an unspecified "slight health incident" while giving a sermon in November.

After the event, Jakes's posted a statement on X where he said he did not have a stroke but that the event could have been fatal had it not been for God's intervention.

Jakes did not specify any other details, but did say he "eagerly anticipate the day when we can worship together in person once again."

Jakes founded The Potter's House in 1996. The non-denominational Pentecostal megachurch has more than 30,000 members and has expanded to several campuses in North Texas.

