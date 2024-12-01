T.D. Jakes reveals he had emergency surgery after suffering a medical incident

Dallas Bishop T.D. Jakes addressed his congregation in a video call on Sunday and gave an update on his health.

In the video posted on Instagram, Jakes, 67, said he had emergency surgery after being rushed to the ICU.

Jakes suffered an unspecified "slight health incident" while giving a sermon in November.

After the event, Jakes's posted a statement on X where he said he did not have a stroke but that the event could have been fatal had it not been for God's intervention.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Jakes did not specify any other details, but did say he "eagerly anticipate the day when we can worship together in person once again."

Jakes founded The Potter's House in 1996. The non-denominational Pentecostal megachurch has more than 30,000 members and has expanded to several campuses in North Texas.