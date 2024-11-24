Dallas

Dallas pastor has health incident during Sunday service

Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter's House of Dallas is in stable condition

By Lucy Ladis

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 23: Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks on stage during day 3 of the Cry Out 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on June 23, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

The Senior Pastor of The Potter's House of Dallas had a health incident on stage during a Sunday morning service.

According to a post made on X, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health incident following an hour-long message he gave on stage.

He received immediate medical attention and is in stable condition, according to the post.

The specifics of the health incident have not been released.

