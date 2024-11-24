Dallas pastor has health incident during Sunday service

The Senior Pastor of The Potter's House of Dallas had a health incident on stage during a Sunday morning service.

According to a post made on X, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a health incident following an hour-long message he gave on stage.

He received immediate medical attention and is in stable condition, according to the post.

The specifics of the health incident have not been released.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.