Dallas-Based ReadyToWork Launches Pharmacy Technician Training to Address Worker Shortage

A North Texas workforce development agency announced a plan to train more pharmacy technicians. ReadyToWork announced the training program Tuesday, saying it's in response to the worker shortage and lack of pharmacy techs around the country.

In January CVS and Walmart were among retailers announcing they are reducing pharmacy hours due to staffing shortages.

ReadyToWork partners with nonprofit organizations and schools to train people who are unemployed or underemployed so they can earn a living wage. They offer classes and certification in-demand fields, including supply chain manufacturing.

Tre' Black is chairman of the board for ReadyToWork. He is also a second-generation entrepreneur. His father started On-Target Supplies & Logistics in 1982 in Dallas and Black now serves as President & CEO. He says he's seen people triple their pay after receiving training and obtaining certificates through ReadyToWork.

"You're actually able to provide for your family. And you're actually able to make sure that you're earning the type of wages that you can actually save a little bit each month, you can actually invest for your retirement, you can actually purchase that first home and actually leave something that represents generational wealth," Black said. "That's something that is incredibly important for communities is because it spreads it actually is something that creates community leadership. And that's something that so many communities in Dallas, we really do need."

There's a waiting list for the pharmacy tech training program. They expect to launch the program in the summer of 2023. Learn more about ReadyToWork and its programs here.