Dallas Arboretum brings in astronomer ahead of total solar eclipse

At Eduardo Mata Montessori School education happens daily but on Friday they made sure the students were learning about the upcoming solar eclipse.

Inside the auditorium, there was already excitement surrounding it.

“Because I’ve never seen a total eclipse,” fifth-grade student Jemera Howard said. “I’ve never heard of one.”

“The rarity of it,” Silas Dowdy said. “Like you are usually walking around normal day it’s sunny and bam it’s dark almost like oh my gosh what is going on? That’s a very exciting experience.”

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden added to that excitement with students getting to learn from astronomer Dr. Jeffrey Bennett.

He also wants all teachers to understand this more than just a science class lesson.

“Eclipses have had an enormous impact on human history because they are such spectacular events,” Astronomer and author Jeffery Bennett said. “I want teachers to take advantage of this opportunity, this special day coming up, to use it to teach across the entire curriculum not just science.”

This school in Dallas ISD and more than 50 other schools and districts will all be getting free eclipse-watching protective eye.

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science was distributing boxes of them Friday and is on a mission to distribute one million safety glasses around the area.

“This is a great way to bring everyone together around science because we are going to be experiencing the same thing at the same time," Dr. Linda Silver with the Perot Museum said.

