Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is currently offering free animal adoptions and fosters while they struggle to house the large number of animals that come in.

DAS is completely out of medium and large dog kennels and is in urgent need of adopters and fosters to create space for the hundreds of animals they expect each week.

"This is a crisis - we have over 375 dogs in our building and have run out of space to hold the medium and large dogs coming in," said Melissa Webber, director of DAS. "As an open admission shelter, we can't stop taking in pets. Despite our best efforts and most creative solutions, we are now out of options. We need the immediate help of the community to avoid heartbreaking decisions tomorrow."

To prevent the euthanasia of healthy dogs, DAS is encouraging the community to adopt medium or large today. To fast-track this process, DAS has created a new system for new dog fosters that operates both virtually and in person.

To begin the virtual process:

Complete the foster application online at www.BeDallas90.org

Follow the emailed instructions and complete the virtual orientation (The orientation will prepare potential adopters for caring for the dog and show you how to select a dog in need)

Schedule a short video conference with the foster team to ask questions and finalize paperwork

Schedule a time to pick up your animal curbside

For those that prefer seeing the dogs in person, you can visit DAS during normal business hours and go through a quick process with DAS staff to take your pet home immediately.

"If you would like to adopt, we encourage you to visit one of our locations in person today rather than apply online," said Webber. "The online process typically takes a few days to complete and right now, every minute counts."

Currently, all DAS pets are free to adopt and come spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Adoption includes a voucher for a free veterinary visit.

DAS offers daily in-person adoptions inside its main shelter at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road and at its PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center located at 16821 Coit Road.

Dallas Animal Services' business hours are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.