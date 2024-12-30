Dallas

Volunteers needed to calm Dallas shelter pets during New Year's fireworks

Volunteers are needed at Dallas Animal Shelter from 10:30 p.m. Tuesday until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

[UGCDFW-CJ]Pics for Dallas Animal Services
Carisma Ramsey Fields

While many of us will enjoy fireworks to ring in the new year, it won’t be as enjoyable for our pets.

Dallas Animal Services is looking for volunteers for their Calming the Canines event on New Year's Eve to spend the evening at the shelter and help reduce the stress of fireworks on shelter pets.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The shelter is located close to Downtown Dallas, which will be a center point for fireworks and celebrations that night.

The need for volunteers is from 10:30 p.m. New Year's Eve night until 12:30 a.m. after the new year.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Volunteers are invited to bring books, folding chairs, or yoga mats to sit comfortably while they read, sing or play instruments to the shelter pets. A brief safety orientation will be conducted at the start of the event.

Dallas Animal Services will supply treats for attendees to give to the animals and Rahr & Sons Brewing Company will provide treats for volunteers. Donations are welcome.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Clear the Shelters 3 hours ago

Operation Kindness offers free New Year's Eve pet adoptions

Fort Worth 5 hours ago

Parker County pursuit ends in crash in downtown Fort Worth

Officials say the shelter is currently at 118% capacity for dogs and 44% capacity for cats. Adoptions are currently free and include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip.

If you'd like to help on New Year’s Eve, click here for more details.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us