Volunteers needed to calm Dallas shelter pets during New Year's fireworks

While many of us will enjoy fireworks to ring in the new year, it won’t be as enjoyable for our pets.

Dallas Animal Services is looking for volunteers for their Calming the Canines event on New Year's Eve to spend the evening at the shelter and help reduce the stress of fireworks on shelter pets.

The shelter is located close to Downtown Dallas, which will be a center point for fireworks and celebrations that night.

The need for volunteers is from 10:30 p.m. New Year's Eve night until 12:30 a.m. after the new year.

Volunteers are invited to bring books, folding chairs, or yoga mats to sit comfortably while they read, sing or play instruments to the shelter pets. A brief safety orientation will be conducted at the start of the event.

Dallas Animal Services will supply treats for attendees to give to the animals and Rahr & Sons Brewing Company will provide treats for volunteers. Donations are welcome.

Officials say the shelter is currently at 118% capacity for dogs and 44% capacity for cats. Adoptions are currently free and include spay/neuter, vaccinations, and a microchip.

If you'd like to help on New Year’s Eve, click here for more details.