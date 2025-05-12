Federal grant money for arts organizations across the nation and in North Texas has been canceled. Earlier this month, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) slashed funding, affecting nearly 25 local art and culture groups.

The cuts happened in early May, soon after President Donald Trump’s proposal to eliminate the agency.

Grantees shared the email they received from NEA with NBC 5.

The email reads in part, “The NEA is updating its grantmaking policy priorities to focus funding on projects that reflect the nation's rich artistic heritage and creativity as prioritized by the President.”

The notice goes on to say, “Your project… unfortunately does not align with these priorities.”

“I don't agree with the changing of the priorities at all, but I do feel that all of the grants that were terminated fall under one of the priorities that remains, that's making America healthy. Arts are absolutely vital for our mental health and wellness, and we all need to feel seen,” Taylor Willis, executive director of The Welman Project, said.

The Welman Project in Fort Worth had been awarded $74,900 from the NEA.

“Our grant is a part of the Arts Here program that was providing capacity-building support for organizations working to increase arts access to underserved communities,” Willis said.

She said the money was allocated for a makerspace and tool library that was to be housed inside the former KKK auditorium in North Fort Worth.

“We're part of a coalition called Transform 1012 North Main Street that's working to transform the KKK auditorium on the north side into a center for arts and community healing,” Willis said. “About half of it was spent so far. So, we're trying to figure out our solutions to move forward.”

The nearly $75,000 accounts for about 8% of the organization’s budget, according to Willis.

In South Dallas, Julia Alcántara has also had to restructure her budget and dreams for Flamenco Fever.

“We are fostering the healing art of flamenco in Dallas for many decades, and now we've built a space for other types of art as well that are healing for the community and offering affordable cultural events and opportunities for the underserved community of South Dallas,” Alcántara said.

Her grant of $10,000 was terminated.

“That was to be used for our spring residency, which includes affordable classes and performances,” she said. “We've done the residency for many years. And this year we were going to host it here at the new space and be able to expand… Instead, we had to cut it back about 75%.”

Alcántara said it is not solely about the money. The cuts by the NEA are also about recognition. It was in 1965 that Congress founded the NEA to support and help fund art projects.

“People don't understand that to get a federal grant, you have to work your way up from a local neighborhood grant to a city grant to state grant to regional grant to the federal level,” Alcántara said. “And it takes over a decade to get to the point where they even consider you for this for a small grant like the one that we got… but it's also the years of reputation and steady production that has made it, gave us the opportunity to get to that point.”

The Trump administration has attributed the funding cuts to reducing federal waste.

In a fact sheet published online on March 14, the White House used similar language to the email grantees received.

The fact sheet said in part, “The government wastes billions of dollars each year on duplicative programs and frivolous expenditures that fail to align with American values or address the needs of the American people.”

However, arts and culture organizations across the nation reject that their missions are wasteful or frivolous.

“No one operates with less waste than arts, nonprofits and arts educators. The arts are notoriously underfunded even before these cuts, so we're always making it work,” Willis said. “It's silencing the voices of the American public. Arts and culture are the biggest ways that we engage in free speech, build connections with each other and create community.”

According to the email from the NEA, the money will now be allocated to projects that, “elevate the Nation's HBCUs and Hispanic Serving Institutions, celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence, foster AI competency, empower houses of worship to serve communities, assist with disaster recovery, foster skilled trade jobs, make America healthy again, support the military and veterans, support Tribal communities, make the District of Columbia safe and beautiful, and support the economic development of Asian American communities.”

Willis said she worries about the future of the arts and the impact it could have on children.

As organizations like Flamenco Fever work to restructure their budgets, Alcántara and her husband hope the community rallies behind local artists.

“The arts contribute over a trillion dollars to the annual economy in the United States. And people don't realize that. They think the arts are something frivolous,” Alcántara said. “They don' realize the impact on people's mental health, on their quality of life, and the local economy that is affected by tourism.”

Flamenco Fever will host a fundraiser this Sunday, Paella y Pasión. The event is free.

“We sell food and drinks to help raise money every year for our annual festival, which is in jeopardy,” Alcántara said. “If you want to support the arts and be a part of the solution, then go out and buy some tickets, go see your local theater troupe, go see your local band or come and see us at Paella y Pasión this Sunday.”

Details about Flamenco Flavor's fundraiser can be found on their Facebook page.

While organizations have filed appeals, they are uncertain of what their chances are to turn things around.