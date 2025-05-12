Local officials in town tell NBC 5 they have to spend a lot of time to get people and money to communities like Waxahachie to compete with Dallas-Fort Worth. The latest effort in that fight happened on Main Street, outside the old theater in the Waxahachie town square.

The Crossroads of Texas Festival has been a yearly staple in Ellis County. This year, Sid Miller's Texas Department of Agriculture will partner with the town as part of its "Go Texan" program.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“That’s what we like to do because it’s tradition. It’s heritage. It takes you back to your younger years," said Miller.

According to the department's proposed state budget, the "Go Texan" program is a small slice of a roughly $27 million pot to encourage trade and economic development. Miller sees it as a megaphone to brag about local Texas attractions, food, and products.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“We do have a whole communications team. We have our own TV show and radio show on Sirius XM so there’s a lot of places we can push it out," said Miller.

“It’s a big deal because we’ll do anything to bring people to Waxahachie. We love Waxahachie. We’re proud of our city," said Mayor Billie Wallace.

Mayor Wallace echoes what many chambers and visitors bureaus say - if your town isn't growing, it's dying. Part of her job is to encourage people to spend their money here, outside of Dallas and Fort Worth.

“We want to take advantage of everything we can to bring people further South. We love visitors here. We love people. We love people to come and visit us here," said Mayor Wallace.

For people like Matt Pittman, with his BBQ seasoning company Meat Church, next to the old theater, they see the value in the state program.

“Anytime people come down to Waxahachie, they relate it to other small towns that are outside of the metroplex, where you just have a totally different feel," said Pittman.

The Crossroads of Texas festival is in late October.