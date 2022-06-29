The "Best of Show" winner of this year's Dallas Area Rapid Transit's (DART) annual Student Art Contest is Nadia Nesich, a 7th-grader at Pegasus School of Liberal Arts & Sciences in Dallas.

The contest theme, "DART's New Bus Network: Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier!" asked young artists where they would like to go.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade were given the opportunity to show everyone how far DART's new bus network can take them.

Nadia's artwork can be seen at DART rail stations, buses and inside trains. It will also be on display at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, the Gallery at Courtyard in Plano, and on DART's website.

See the DART Student Art Gallery here, showcasing all of the winning and honorable mention entries of DART's Student Art Contest.

The 2022 DART Contest helps to promote the use of public transportation and is supported by community partners including Dallas Contemporary, the Dallas Museum of Art, Half Price Books, the Perot Museum of Science, the Dallas Zoo, the Children's Aquarium and the Dallas Arboretum, as well as our media partners the Advocate, Al Dia, the Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, KERA, Local Profile, NBC 5, Plano Magazine and Telemundo 39.