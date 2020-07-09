Dallas 7-Eleven Clerk Shot During Violent Robbery

A 7-Eleven clerk is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning during a robbery, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the clerk was working at about 2:45 a.m. inside the 7-Eleven in the 8300 block of LBJ Service Road when the store was robbed by a man armed with a gun.

The gunman opened fire on the clerk and ran away before police arrived, officers said.

The clerk was taken to Presbyterian Dallas in critical condition.

Police say they are investigating the incident.