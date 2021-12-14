Crowley Woman Celebrates Pickleball Championship

A woman from Crowley has a new title to her name.

She's a pickleball champ, the best amateur pickleball player in her age group in the state of Texas.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"Maybe even in the United States of America," chuckled Tischa Prewitt as she talked about her big win.

Prewitt and her partner Tony Kille competed in the USA Pickleball Championships in Indian Wells, California, last week and won gold in their age group of over 50.

Prewitt picked up pickleball a few years ago. She developed new friendships and discovered she had a knack for the game that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

Not only did she like it, but Prewitt is pretty good at it. Good enough to win regionals and now with her partner, a national amateur title.

"It's so funny because I'm very competitive, and so I talked a really big game. And I told my friends, I'm going to win gold. And I'm going to win gold and blah, blah, blah," she said. "But when it really happened, I teared up because it's kind of a big deal. It's a super huge accomplishment. And who would have thought that three years ago, you know, that I would've been this serious about it, to be quite honest?"

Friend Mary Ann Adelman of Benbrook also came home from the tournament with the title of singles champion and her own gold medal.

Prewitt says the wins automatically mean a return to the national competition in 2022.