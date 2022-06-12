Cross Country Memorial Honors Haltom City Officer Who Died of COVID-19

A beloved school resource officer with the Haltom City Police Department was honored by his community Sunday.

Officer Kris Hutchison passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 27, 2021.

It was part of a cross-country tribute - a big trailer wrapped in photos of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Words aren’t easy to come by, for Officer Kris Hutchison’s mom, Joann.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“I miss him horribly but this is amazing,” said Joann Kelly, mother of Officer Kris Hutchison.

His widow and their children were touched to see his photo on the ‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ trailer.

“I’m really grateful that he was part of such an amazing department. And that we’ve got wonderful organizations coming out that are trying to show their support and really make sure that no one forgets my husband but all the other officers that passed away,” said Amber Hutchison, widow of Officer Kris Hutchison.

Inside the Haltom City PD, colleagues remembered him fondly.

“He was a great school resource officer. He was always smiling, and just a great part of our team. We miss him a lot,” said Haltom City Sergeant Rick Alexander.

The founder and chairman of ‘Beyond the Call of Duty’ launched the mobile memorial to honor brothers and sisters in blue.

“We want to make sure that he and others who served are not going to be forgotten as the months or the year's progress,” said Jagrut Shah, Founder and Chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember trailer will honor over 600 fallen officers, and visit 268 departments this year.