Dallas

Critical Missing 91-Year-Old Dallas Woman Found Safe

By NBC DFW Staff

Dallas police say a woman identified as critically missing on Thanksgiving night has been located and is safe.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the 91-year-old woman was last seen boarding a bus at the Greyhound Bus Station downtown and that she might have been confused.

Police did not say where the woman was located, only that she was OK.

Since she has been found safe, the woman's name and image have been removed from this story.

