Hurst

Crews Hit Natural Gas Line in Hurst, Evacuations Underway

Evacuations are underway right now in Hurst, after a public works department hit a natural gas line.
Hurst Fire Department

Evacuations are underway right now in Hurst, after a public works department hit a natural gas line.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Evacuations are underway right now in Hurst, after a public works department hit a natural gas line.

Businesses along West Pipeline Road, between Cavender Drive and Reed Street have been evacuated.

Atmos crews are now on scene, working to shut off the gas and repair the line, but that is expected to take eight to 12 hours.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Amber Guyger 27 mins ago

City of Dallas Removed From Civil Lawsuit in Botham Jean’s Death

Dallas 31 mins ago

Dallas Dance Team Manager Gunned Down Christmas Morning

Investigators say the public works crew hit the gas line while working to repair an 8-inch water line.

West Pipeline Road is currently closed between Hurstview Drive and Brown Trail.

This article tagged under:

HurstAtmos Energygas leak
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us