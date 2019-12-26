Crews Hit Natural Gas Line in Hurst, Evacuations Underway

Evacuations are underway right now in Hurst, after a public works department hit a natural gas line.

Businesses along West Pipeline Road, between Cavender Drive and Reed Street have been evacuated.

Atmos crews are now on scene, working to shut off the gas and repair the line, but that is expected to take eight to 12 hours.

Investigators say the public works crew hit the gas line while working to repair an 8-inch water line.

West Pipeline Road is currently closed between Hurstview Drive and Brown Trail.