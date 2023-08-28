Crews begin removing decades-old contaminated dirt from ‘Shingle Mountain' recycling site

Contaminated dirt on the piece of land in Dallas once known as "shingle mountain" is being removed.

The City of Dallas started digging up and removing 40,000 cubic yards of soil at the former Blue Star Recycling site.

The area had been a dumping ground for old shingles since the 1970s and had grown to a height of 60 feet and was estimated to weigh about 100,000 tons.

Residents began fighting to get a massive pile of shingles removed in 2018. That work started in 2020 and when they had finally removed it all it was discovered that the soil was contaminated with lead, likely from dumping done in the 1970s.

NBC 5 News Dirt removal begins at the recycling site once known as "Shingle Mountain" in Dallas, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

The same company that removed the shingles will remove the contaminated dirt. Air monitors were installed in the area in July and will continue to be monitored to protect workers.

Trucks carrying the tainted soil away from the dump site will be covered, but still, residents are being asked to avoid them.

Once the contaminated dirt is removed, clean soil will be brought in to replace what was removed. The work is expected to be completed by late October.

What happens to the land next is still under consideration.

Removing the shingles and the contaminated dirt is expected to cost about $3 million.