Community Celebrates 1-Year Since the Removal of Shingle Mountain

Neighbors want to see the property turned into a park with the slogan “Together We Can Move Mountains” greeting visitors

By Larry Collins

This week marks the 1-year anniversary of the removal of the illegal dumping ground in southern Dallas that became known as Shingle Mountain.

The pile of discarded roofing material on the 9500 block of Central Expressway was an eyesore and was feared to be toxic by those who live near the location.

“It’s the 1-year anniversary and we thought that it would never happen because we got so many disappointments,” neighbor Marsha Jackson said.

Some estimates of the massive pile were more than 100,000 tons, six stories tall and as big as a city block.

Neighbors want to see the property turned into a park with green space, ball fields and walking areas.

The slogan “Together We Can Move Mountains” would be present when people entered the park.

“We’re advocating for this park. You see, we don’t have any sidewalks or things like that. So, our kids need somewhere to go and we are advocating for that to be a Floral Farms park,” Jackson said. “We’re just hoping that the city does the right thing and listens to us.”

Neighbors said it is time for the community to heal and this park would help.

