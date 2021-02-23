Crescent Real Estate Bringing $250M Luxury Development to Cowtown's Cultural District

Despite many attempts, for years a piece of Fort Worth’s Cultural District has gone undeveloped. But come mid-2023, the property across the street from the Kimbell and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth will house a luxury, mixed-use development.

Billionaire investor and real estate developer John Goff, who lives in Fort Worth and serves as co-chair of Mayor Betsy Price’s Fort Worth Now economic recovery Task Force, said he’s confident in the city’s future.

“We are excited to bring a first-class mixed-use project to the Cultural District,” said Goff, chairman of Crescent. “The Crescent brand is known around the country for our luxury hotel, office, and residential properties. Now, for the first time, we are coming home."

Goff, who has lived in Fort Worth since 1981, said they plan to build "the finest hotel in the city that we hope will become the living room of Fort Worth."

"We can’t wait to bring the Crescent brand to Fort Worth in a major way,” Goff said.

The project will be located at the corner of Camp Bowie Boulevard and Van Cliburn, adjacent to the city’s storied museums, Dickies Arena, and Will Rogers Coliseum.

It will include a 200-room luxury boutique hotel with a restaurant, a rooftop lounge, and 8,000 square feet of ballroom/meeting space.

It will also feature a landscaped courtyard that will host outdoor dining, events and social activities. There will be 160,000 square feet of office space and 175 luxury residential units.

Groundbreaking is scheduled to take place this summer and they plan to open mid-2023.