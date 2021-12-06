Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith's Addison Mansion Has Sold

Legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith has sold his Addison mansion after less than three months on the market.

Smith put the almost 11,000-square-foot home on Winnwood near Belt Line Road on the market back in September with a price tag of $2.2 million.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The almost 1-acre estate was built in 1995 for Smith and his family and has five bedrooms and five baths. There’s a pool out back with a cabana and spa. And the garage has room for four cars.

Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M