Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith's Addison Mansion Has Sold

Legendary Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith has sold his Addison mansion after less than three months on the market.
Smith put the almost 11,000-square-foot home on Winnwood near Belt Line Road on the market back in September with a price tag of $2.2 million.
The almost 1-acre estate was built in 1995 for Smith and his family and has five bedrooms and five baths. There’s a pool out back with a cabana and spa. And the garage has room for four cars.
Read more from NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M
Copyright The Dallas Morning News