COVID-19 Saliva Testing Site Open at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth

A new COVID-19 saliva testing site opens Tuesday at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth.

Testing will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday.

The testing site is only open to Tarrant County residents and is limited to 300 tests per day.

Another saliva testing site is open at J.P. Elder Middle School, located at 709 Northwest 21st Street, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments for testing at both sites can be made at the Tarrant County website. Individuals can also call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

Patients should not eat, drink, smoke, or chew gum for 30 minutes prior to the test.

Face coverings are required at the testing site, and individuals must remain in the vehicle for the duration of the test.

According to the City of Fort Worth, patients should bring a smartphone to the testing site in order to link the testing materials to the patient's profile.

Patients who do not have access to a smartphone can receive assistance from staff at the testing site.

Bilingual personnel will be available onsite for assistance.