Fort Worth and Tarrant County Expand Free COVID-19 Saliva Testing

Fort Worth and Tarrant County are partnering to expand free COVID-19 saliva tests to Tarrant County residents.

Saliva testing will be available at two sites and with evening appointments available.

Tests will be administered at:

J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 NW 21st St. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. July 28 - 31 Tests limited to 450 a day



Dickies Arena Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Dr. 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. July 28 - 31 Tests limited to 300 a day



Tests at both sites are available by appointment which can be made at the Tarrant County website.

People who do not have access to a computer can call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

“Expanding the testing capacity and increasing accessibility within our community was the natural next step after the initial saliva testing pilot program exceeded all metrics and expectations,” Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. “Fort Worth will continue to expand testing capacity and turnaround time as we work to maintain the community’s health and economy.”

Patients should not eat, drink, smoke or chew gum starting 30 minutes before the test. They must also remain in the vehicle for the duration of the test.

Face coverings are required.

The city also said patients should bring a smartphone to the testing site, which will be used to link the testing materials to the patient's profile.

Patients who do not have access to a smartphone can receive assistance from staff on site. Bilingual personnel will be available onsite to assist.