Dallas

Court Reduces Dwaine Caraway's Sentence in School Corruption Case

NBC 5 News

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway's sentence has been reduced in the Dallas County Schools corruption case from July 2020.

Caraway is serving time for taking bribes and kickbacks from real estate developer Ruel Hamilton.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hamilton is accused of making corrupt payments to Caraway and the late Carolyn Davis, a former city councilwoman who served as chair of the city's housing committee.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington police 20 mins ago

Family Sues Arlington, Former Officer After Woman Killed by Officer Shooting at a Dog

Dallas 21 mins ago

Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire in Dallas

Caraway's sentence was reduced to 51 months on Wednesday.

Caraway was originally sentenced to seven years, or 84 months, in prison. He was also ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution to the IRS.

In light of Caraway's testimony and his credibility while testifying, the Court modified its judgment from April 5, 2019.

Caraway was allegedly paid over $450,000 in bribes, kickbacks and other benefits. He was also given trips to New Orleans, Las Vegas and Austin, and was given security cameras for his home and a loan for his father.

Caraway also received a campaign bus, casino chips and money to gamble with, and money to cover funeral expenses for family members, according to the government.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyDwaine Carawaycorruption
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us