Court Reduces Dwaine Caraway's Sentence in School Corruption Case

Former Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway's sentence has been reduced in the Dallas County Schools corruption case from July 2020.

Caraway is serving time for taking bribes and kickbacks from real estate developer Ruel Hamilton.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hamilton is accused of making corrupt payments to Caraway and the late Carolyn Davis, a former city councilwoman who served as chair of the city's housing committee.

Caraway's sentence was reduced to 51 months on Wednesday.

Caraway was originally sentenced to seven years, or 84 months, in prison. He was also ordered to pay nearly $69,000 in restitution to the IRS.

In light of Caraway's testimony and his credibility while testifying, the Court modified its judgment from April 5, 2019.

Caraway was allegedly paid over $450,000 in bribes, kickbacks and other benefits. He was also given trips to New Orleans, Las Vegas and Austin, and was given security cameras for his home and a loan for his father.

Caraway also received a campaign bus, casino chips and money to gamble with, and money to cover funeral expenses for family members, according to the government.