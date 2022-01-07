Couple Accused of Murdering Seattle Woman Cut Ankle Monitors, Flee While Out On Bond

Two women accused in the stabbing death of a Seattle woman who was visiting Dallas have skipped bond, court records show.

Court documents say the two women charged with murder and evidence tampering in the October 2020 slaying in Texas of a Seattle woman cut off their ankle monitors and fled while free on bond.

The documents filed this week state that 50-year-old Nina Marano and her 58-year-old wife, Lisa Dykes, removed their GPS trackers within moments of each other and at the same location on Christmas Day and skipped their $500,000 bonds.

They are charged with fatally stabbing 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in Dallas.

She disappeared in October 2020 and was found nearly six months later in Wilmer, southeast of Dallas.

A co-defendant, 32-year-old Charles Beltran, remains jailed on a $500,000 bond on a murder charge.

As of December 27, Dykes and Marano have had active warrants for their arrest.