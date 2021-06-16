3 Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Seattle Woman Who Went Missing in Dallas

A Dallas County grand jury indicted three people Wednesday in the death of a Seattle woman who had gone missing in October while visiting Dallas, according to the district attorney's office.

Charles Anthony Beltran, 32; Nina Tamar Marano, 49; and Lisa Jo Dykes, 58, were all indicted on a murder charge in Marisela Botello Valadez's slaying.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida and Beltran was taken into custody in Utah.

Dallas police said Botello, 23, had flown to Dallas from Seattle to visit a friend. The friend said she left his apartment on Oct. 4 to meet up with friends at a nightclub, Marano's arrest warrant affidavit said.

Botello's family said she was last seen leaving a Deep Ellum bar early on Oct. 5. Her body was found March 24 in a wooded area in Wilmer.

Cell phone records place Botello at the same home as Marano, Dykes and Beltran, an affidavit stated.

Phone records also showed Dykes and Marano traveling south of Dallas, near Hutchins, to a densely wooded area near a concrete plant.

When officials searched their residence, they found streaks of brown and red on the carpet, which had been cleaned. An analysis of DNA found on one of the carpets matched Botello's blood, according to the affidavit.