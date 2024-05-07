Over the weekend, heavy downpours flooded roads, homes, and businesses across several counties including Bosque, Erath, and Hamilton.

According to Kirk Turner, Bosque County Emergency Management Coordinator, the City of Clifton was the most impacted city.

As road closures remained in place Tuesday morning, road repairs continued as well as damage assessments conducted by TXDOT and county officials.

Turner told NBC 5 there was one death reported near the Town of Cranfills Gap. A couple decided to leave their home and take shelter inside their RV trailer due to its elevation. However, the man was swept away by the current after exiting the RV.

About 45 minutes west in Hamilton, some continue to tread through the mud. Over the weekend, Circle T Arena hosted a barrel racing event. Sunday's event was ultimately canceled due to the floods.

On Saturday night as the rain began, a total of eight horses were placed in the stables closest to Bear Creek. A total of five RVs were parked just feet away from the horses.

"It happened so fast," Kenneth Powell said. "I've been here when it's rained before, and it's just muddy, miserable."

Powell had stepped away to order food at the restaurant on-property. It was between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. that e received a text from his friend Charlcie Horne.

"I was asleep," Horne said. "I heard somebody holler."

Horne said she woke up to water creeping up to the doorstep of her RV.

"(Powell) helped me hook the trailer up and got it out before it started rising more," Horne said.

Horne credits her safety to Powell's quick reaction and the size of his RV which was parked next to hers.

"I had my all the jacks down and it was still hooked to my truck. So, it was kind of like an anchor and a dam (making) the water slow down," Powell said.

While Powell said his RV might have withstood the power of the current, he feared the water would flood the inside of his home.

"My two canines were in the back of the in my trailer," Powell said. "If I hadn't have hooked up when I did, I could have lost my dogs."

There were a total of five RVs parked. All but one was able to avoid being swept away.

"Once, I pulled my trailer out, it was like the floodgates just really opened," Powell said.

Those present were able to help pull Tammi Fillingim's trailer.

"(It) was the scariest night of my life," Fillingim said. "Can't even believe we/horses made it but thankful for all the heroes from that night."

However, the couple parked in space number 10 lost their RV. The RV was dragged across the parking lot, through land, and eventually into Bear Creek. Days later, the RV is still on the side of the road near the entrance to Circle T Arena. Two dogs were inside and unfortunately died. The owners, according to Powell, had traveled from Louisiana.

"My condolences goes to (them) for the loss of their two, four-legged friends," Powell said.

Leighann Spence was able to record when the trailer was swept away. She said it was not just the running water they were up against.

"It was also the floating tree limbs," Spence said.

The families whose horses were saved from the Circle T Arena floods Saturday said they are thankful to be alive.

"Luck has nothing to do with it. I'm blessed," Powell said.

"It's still hard to believe that happened," Horne said. "I don't ever want to do it again. So, I said next time we're here, I will not park down here. I will park up on higher ground from now on."

Sunday's barrel race event has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 11 at the Northcrest Equestrian Training Complex in Cleburne.

Now those affected begin the process for insurance claims to repair their damaged RVs.

Hamilton County's Emergency Management was not able to provide an estimate of damages throughout the area as assessments have yet to begin.