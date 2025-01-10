Cotton Bowl

Cotton Bowl Classic fans in North Texas for big game

Some fans drove for days to be able to cheer their team.

By Noelle Walker

In the shadow of AT&T Stadium, Silver Lot 14, Cotton Bowl Classic rivals became friends.

"Tailgaters like this, they have kind of a bond where even though they're the opposing team, we don't want to be the bad neighbors," Ohio State fan John Piotrowski said. "So I knocked on their door and literally asked to borrow a cup of sugar, just to break the ice!"

The Piotrowskis drove 2 1/2 days from Arizona through horrible weather to get to the game.

"I wanted to go see my friends out here in Dallas and was trying to think of an excuse to come out here, "Joe Piotrowski said. "I was like wait a second, Ohio State is playing Texas, so I called him up and I'm like 'Get the RV ready!'"

The Piotrowskis parked their RV next to Texas Longhorns fans, Rubin and Vergie Sainz, whose RV decor is burnt orange and Longhorns...everywhere.

"So we've been here how many days now," Sainz asked his wife. "Three days now here in this parking lot. Like I say, we're enjoying it and this is our kinda life; just taking our time, and enjoying our retirement following UT."

"We haven't ran into too many Texas fans, which is surprising," Ohio State senior Jacob Barnes said.

"To be here, we didn't think we'd actually get the opportunity, and then we drove," Ohio State senior Jenna Fagan said. "Surreal!"

"We can't not go if it's our senior year," Barnes said as Fagan agreed. "Hopefully they win and we can go to the national championship next week!"

"As underdogs, that's gonna give us that extra fight," Sainz said. "We're gonna win," Vergie Sainz replied.

"Everybody plays nice, but there's friendly trash talk," Ohio State fan Joe Piotrowski said. "Horns down!"

