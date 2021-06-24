Cornerstone Baptist Church Offers Oak Cliff Residents Free Window Air Conditioning Units

Cornerstone Baptist Church wants to help keep families cool during the hot summer months.

As part of the North Texas Air Conditioning Initiative, the church is offering free window air conditioning units to those in need, especially families and older adults.

Due to a high volume of requests, residents hoping to receive a free unit soon, will have to wait. The church is temporarily pausing the program to avoid a significant backlog. Pastor Chris L. Simmons announced via email that the church hopes to begin accepting new requests by early July.

To receive the free AC unit, eligible individuals must live in a residence that supports a window air conditioning unit and must live within 30 miles of downtown Dallas. Once the unit is installed, individuals must have the resources to cover electrical costs.

The program is unable to install units in apartment complexes, and those in rental homes are required to obtain the owner's permission before the unit can be installed.

Oak Cliff residents who qualify can pick up their free air conditioning unit at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1819 MLK Blvd. Dallas, TX 75215.

Those who meet the criteria must call 214-791-9882 or email csimmons@cornerstonedallas.org for more information and request a unit before the program ends August 31.