Corinth mother fighting CPS for custody claims her toddler son will undergo surgery soon

Joslyn Sanders says she's racing against an important deadline in her fight to regain custody of her two-year-old son Josiah.

An investigator from Child Protective Services removed the toddler from his Corinth home on December 21, 2023, because of concerns over his health.

Sanders, her father, and supporters gathered in Dallas on Thursday afternoon to announce new efforts to have the child returned.

Last week, a Denton County judge denied Sanders' ability to regain custody of Josiah, agreeing with the state that returning the child would endanger him.

The toddler remains with extended family under CPS care.

"Today I had a visitation with my son, Josiah," said Sanders. "I'm able to see him three hours a week."

Josiah, his family says, had been receiving medical care for a rash in December.

The family's 'holistic' pediatrician's office directed Sanders to a pediatric hospital out of concern the child's rash could cause sepsis to set in.

Sanders is accused of medical neglect after leaving Children's Dallas against medical advice.

Children's doctors and attorneys representing CPS presented evidence and testimony, including graphic photographs of the rash and swelling on the boy's body.

The toddler, doctors from Children's Dallas say, could have died if he did not receive 'in-patient' care.

Josiah's worsening rash, doctors testified, was a direct result of malnourishment that led to unhealthy weight loss, and swelling to his hands, feet and privates.

Sanders still rejects the accusations, insisting the rash was an allergic reaction to a new laundry detergent and that he experienced weight loss after being weened off breastmilk at two years old.

The mother's decision to leave the hospital triggered a call to CPS, the third investigation in seven months related to the toddler's health.

Witnesses who testified during three hearings contend the entire situation could have been avoided had Sanders immediately taken her child to a different pediatric hospital of her choice.

She did not. Instead, over the 16-hour period after leaving Children's Dallas, witnesses testified Sanders opted to have her father go inside Shine Pediatrics alone to pick up an alternative medication for his grandson.

The child's own medical care providers testified they did not see or treat the child on December 21.

During that period, CPS instructed their brand-new investigator to initiate an emergency removal.

The CPS worker graduated from the agency's program the previous day. This was her first official case.

During her testimony, she admitted to making 'mistakes,' including leaving medical information the family shared with her off of an affidavit associated with the case.

Despite the family presenting the CPS investigator the alternative medication when she arrived at the Sanders' home, she removed the child and returned to Children's Dallas.

Josiah spent approximately two months in the hospital, improving in part thanks to a feeding tube and therapy.

Community activists have rallied around the family, angry over CPS' handling of the case and accusations Sanders is a neglectful mother.

The concern now lies with an upcoming surgery Sanders says has been scheduled to replace the feeding tube with a more permanent 'g-tube' to help with Josiah's feeding.

"My heart is hurting," she said through tears. "It's been over 90 days I've been without my son. It's my hope and prayer he is returned to me before April 9 given that CPS has scheduled for my son to have this invasive stomach surgery."

During the third hearing, a surgeon from Children's Dallas testified he did not believe the child needed the operation.

It is unknown what, if anything, has changed in the case in the past week.

The judge also ordered Sanders to complete nutritional classes through CPS on how to properly feed her child if she hopes to one day be reunited with him.

During the press conference, Sanders declined to say whether she has started these courses.

A spokesperson for CPS could not comment on this specific case but says generally speaking, these types of classes can take several months to complete.

Activists are planning a demonstration next Tuesday evening in front of the Denton County Courthouse.