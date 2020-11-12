Cook Children's to Limit Inpatient Visitation Monday Due to Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Cook Children’s Medical Center is reverting to limited inpatient visitations starting Monday due to the rise in local COVID-19 cases, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16 at 5 a.m., only one primary caregiver will be allowed per patient inside the medical center. Siblings and other visitors will not be allowed.

“The rule was in place from March through Oct. 1. Due to substantial community spread of the virus, we are reverting to this policy,” Cook Children’s announced in a press release.

Cook Children’s is currently experiencing the highest number of infected children on a daily basis since the COVID-19 pandemic began, medical center officials said. The 7-day rolling positivity rate is 8.3%, which is up from an average of 5% seen in recent months. This reflects an increase in the total number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 across Cook Children’s Medical Center, primary care and urgent care locations.

As of Thursday, there are eight confirmed COVID-19 patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center. Last Friday, the hospital said they had no hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

This week, Tarrant County health officials reported more than 1,500 new cases on Monday followed by an additional 925 on Tuesday. 752 new cases were added on Wednesday, according to the county dashboard.

Stan Davis, Chief Operating Officer at Cook Children’s, said the high numbers along with the increasing cases across Tarrant County have forced them to make the decision to limit the number of people on their campus.

“We know these measures greatly impact our patient families and mean missed moments between parents and children,” Davis said. “This decision was not made lightly, and was determined to be necessary given the circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

“We know these measures greatly impact our patient families and mean missed moments between parents and children,” Davis said. “This decision was not made lightly, and was determined to be necessary given the circumstances surrounding the rapid spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Download our free NBC DFW mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and weather coverage.

Dr. Suzanne Whitworth, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s, added an ask for everyone to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings.

“We need the support of the community to lower the spread of COVID-19 and protect all those we care for. We can’t do it without you,” Whitworth said.

For more information on the new policy, click here.