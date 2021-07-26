Cook Children's Names Dr. Eric Hubli as First ‘Surgeon-in-Chief'

Cook Children's Health Care System has announced that the first person to hold the title of "Surgeon-in-Chief" will be Eric Hubli, M.D., FACS, FAAP.

Hubli will act as the presiding administrative leader over all surgery and procedure-related matters, Cook Children's said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Hubli has more than 30 years of experience as a surgeon, and he currently leads the Pediatric Plastic Surgery program at Cook Children's, specializing in craniofacial and cleft surgery.

Since joining Cook Children's in 2008, he has served in administrative roles facilitating innovation and process improvement initiatives, the health care system said.

Hubli also spearheaded efforts to verify Cook Children's as the first Level I Children's Surgery Center in North Texas.

He received his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine and obtained a master’s degree in Health Care Management from Harvard University.

He is also a father who knows what it’s like to have a child in the hospital, Cook Children's said.

“I know firsthand, from when my own son spent time here, that Cook Children’s provides stellar treatment and service from all levels and in all corners of the hospital,” Hubli said. “My son, like every patient that comes to us, expected the most up-to-date interventions. What he received went a step beyond, in that he was truly cared for. I’m hopeful more people will learn about the incredible legacy of excellence we have here.”

Hubli has also served in roles at The Lahey Clinic, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston University, and Boston City Hospitals.