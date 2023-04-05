Cook Children's: 30 Infant Deaths Linked to Unsafe Sleep

Medical experts at Cook Children’s Medical Center are reporting an alarming trend of infant deaths linked to unsafe sleep situations.

Since January 2022, the medical center has had 30 infant deaths related to unsafe sleep. According to the medical center, that figure is more than the number of fatal gunshot wounds and drownings combined.

Trauma records at Cook Children’s show the majority of unsafe sleep deaths in 2022 and so far in 2023 involved co-sleeping with at least one parent or caregiver, who woke up to find the child unresponsive.

A variety of other circumstances were reported as well, including babies placed on a pillow with a propped bottle, in the crib with a blanket or pillow, in a recliner or on the couch next to a sleeping adult, or wearing a loose T-shirt that covered their face.

By the time these infants arrived at the medical center, they were in cardiac arrest or respiratory failure.

Data shows the group with the highest unsafe sleep deaths were Black boys from 2 months to 6 months old, followed by Hispanic children.

Race # of deaths Percent of deaths Black 16 54% Hispanic 7 23% Black/Hispanic 1 3% White 3 10% Race not documented 3 10% Total: 30 Source: Cook Children's Medical Center

Dr. Bianka Soria-Olmos, a pediatrician at Cook Children’s in Haslet, has been with the hospital system since 2014. Soria-Olmos said the disproportion in demographic data stands out to her.

“A little bit, I understand. Culturally, there are some customs in how we’re brought up that may contribute to some of this,” Soria-Olmos said. “Being Hispanic, I kind of do know some of it means to live in a situation in a multi-generational home, where that may just be more of a family-to-family custom. If people aren’t aware that it’s unsafe, they may not be doing this on purpose.”

Soria-Olmos said medical experts are trying to figure out what outreach and education could look like, as prevention is key.

In a release Wednesday, Cook Children’s reported data on unsafe sleep deaths in 2022-2023 show that the infants were in sleeping positions or circumstances that contributed to their deaths, not to be misidentified as SUID, sudden unexpected infant death.

According to the CDC, about 3,500 sleep-related infant deaths occur each year in the United States.

When it comes to sleep risks, experts offer the following tips:

Always place your baby on their back to sleep. Side and stomach sleeping are not safe for infants who can't roll over.

Use a firm, flat mattress or sleeping surface with tightly-fitted sheets. The surface shouldn’t be sloped.

Share a room but not a bed with your baby. Babies should sleep in their own cribs or bassinet.

Clear your baby’s sleep area of blankets, pillows, bumper pads and soft toys.

Sleep sacks are recommended instead of swaddling, especially after your baby is able to roll over.

For more information, click here.