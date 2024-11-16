Sanctuary caring for spider monkey confiscated by Dallas PD concerned he's malnourished

Animal Services in Irving is leading an investigation into a Dallas social media influencer’s care of a spider monkey, officials said Friday.

This as the primate named Jorgie Boy faces a long, uncertain road to recovery at a Tarrant County animal ranch.

At Funky Monkey Ranch in Burleson, there’s plenty of space to play for primates both healthy and recovering.

For owner Dwan Johns, her first look at a spider monkey that showed up earlier this week, told her something was wrong.

“In Jorgie’s situation here, he has some serious health problems,” Johns said.

Johns says Jorgie Boy has tiny bone fractures from malnutrition, lack of Vitamin D, and elevated liver enzyme levels which limit his movement and ability to play with other primates.

But it’s already a long way from one week ago when Dallas Police say officers found the spider monkey at the scene of a drunk driving crash off Harry Hines Boulevard.

His former owner, Brandi Botello, said Dallas police confiscated the monkey last weekend after a crash, where she was arrested for DWI.

Botello lives in Irving, so animal services there took in Jorgie and then transferred the primate to Johns’ USDA licensed ranch for long-term care.

On Friday, Irving Police confirmed to NBC News that the city’s animal services department is leading an investigation into the care of the primate, which could lead to possible neglect or cruelty charges.

Jorgie Boy, the spider monkey Dallas police confiscated last week, has been moved to Funky Monkey Ranch in Burleson and appears to be getting along with other monkeys at the sanctuary.