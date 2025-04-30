May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Here's how you can celebrate in DFW!

May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month!

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is celebrating with a vibrant lineup of festivals, performances, food, and cultural experiences.

Here’s your guide to the key events happening across the metroplex:​

AAPI Heritage Month Family Weekend in Dallas

📍 Sammons Park, AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas

Saturday, May 10 | 🕙 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This free, family-friendly event features live music, martial arts, dance performances, and a traditional lion dance. Attendees can explore artisanal vendors, food trucks, and participate in the AT&T PAC Culinary Passport activity, collecting stamps from various Asian community booths for a chance to win show tickets. The day concludes with a special performance of Strings Attached Across the Pacific at 7:30 p.m.

Asian American Heritage Festival in Garland

📍 Downtown Garland Square

Saturday, May 10 | 🕔 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Garland's 3rd annual festival celebrates Asian-Pacific American cultures with performances from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Highlights include a Colorful World Parade, lion dance, craft stalls, and "Ube Land," a showcase of Filipino ube treats. NBC 5's Alanna Quillen will be the celebrity emcee for the evening.

Asian Heritage Festival at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie

📍 Asia Times Square, Grand Prairie

Friday–Sunday, May 9–11

This three-day festival offers food, cultural displays, and live entertainment, honoring the contributions of Asian Americans. Attendees can enjoy diverse cuisines and learn about the history and achievements of Asian American communities. ​

AAPI Heritage & Dragon Boat Festival in Dallas

📍 Bath House Cultural Center, White Rock Lake, Dallas

Sunday, May 18 | 🕗 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Experience the excitement of dragon boat races starting at 8:30 a.m., followed by a festival featuring live performances, art workshops, food vendors, and an interactive photography exhibition. This event celebrates AAPI heritage through community engagement and cultural expression. ​

Meals & Memories: A Community Tasting in Dallas

📍 J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Dallas

Saturday, May 18 | 🕓 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Join Chef Daisy Chuskul of Bangkok Inn for a tasting event that honors family histories through ancestral foodways. This free event fosters community and conversation around AAPI heritage.

AANHPI Celebration at AT&T Discovery District

📍 AT&T Discovery District, Dallas

Saturday, May 18 | 🕑 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Celebrate with live performances, food specials, and a DJ set starting at 2 p.m. At 7 p.m., enjoy a screening of Lilo & Stitch on the 104-foot Media Wall. Complimentary parking is available with merchant validation.