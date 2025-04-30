NFL fines Falcons and Jeff Ulbrich over leak of Shedeur Sanders' phone number

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich are being disciplined for Shedeur Sanders' phone number being leaked.

The league fined the Falcons $250,000 and Ulbrich $100,000 over the incident, which occurred during the draft last week.

Ulbrich's 21-year-old son, Jax, admitted to taking Sanders' number off his father's iPad and using it to prank call him into believing he had been drafted. The Falcons apologized in a statement.

Sanders, who was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, received a prank call from Ulbrich's son pretending to be New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

The NFL said the fines were for "failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft." The Falcons accepted the punishment in a statement released Wednesday.

"We appreciate the NFL's swift and thorough review of last week's data exposure and the event that transpired due to it," the club said. "We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week's matter."

Jax Ulbrich shared on Instagram that he called Sanders to apologize, adding that what he did was "completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful."

