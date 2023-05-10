Condition of Allen Mall Shooting Survivor Improving, Family Says

The family of a man who survived the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets Saturday said his condition is improving, though full recovery will take time.

Irvin Walker, II remains in the hospital Wednesday. His attorney Daryl Washington said he was shot at least twice by a gunman who killed eight people at the Allen mall and injured at least seven others.

“It actually looks like someone has taken a marker and just putting it on his body. That’s the bullet fragments that’s on his body. There are so many bullet fragments that’s large inside his body, that the doctor finally said, ‘there’s nothing we can do about it,’” Washington said Wednesday.

Washington added, one of the bullet fragments was only inches away from his heart. Doctors hope scar tissue will build around it to prevent movement, he said.

Irvin Walker is one of the surviving victims from the Allen mall shooting.



We’re hearing from atty Daryl Washington (center), his daughter Jasmine (left) & close friend Anthony (right).



Walker may need a second surgery this week, Jasmine says @NBCDFWhttps://t.co/Nc2gFVp46u pic.twitter.com/M9OWkTJUqB — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) May 10, 2023

“He [Walker] likely will have to deal with that with the rest of his life knowing any movement can cause an issue with his heart,” Washington said.

Jasmine Walker, the daughter of Irvin Walker, said her dad has already undergone one surgery this week. It is possible he will need another one later this week, she said.

“My parents always taught me support in having a village. Our village has definitely impacted us for the better in this time. Doing a lot better now with the surgery, likely will have procedures,” she said. “He knows that God is with him. That’s what he has been saying since the beginning. He’s been inspiring us, and he’s in pain. That’s just the type of person he is. He’s trying to reassure me he’s going to be OK.”

Faith plays a key role in Walker’s life, said close friend Anthony Calime. The first conversation Calime said he had with Walker was while he was still in the ICU.

“He just kind of looked at me, and he said, ‘They can’t take me out. I’m God’s people. He covered me.’ I said, ‘Yes, you are. You’re God’s people.’” Calime said.

He added, Walker has remained positive over the past five days.

“When I went and saw him less than an hour ago, he was offering me something to drink. ‘Do you want some water? Do you want this beverage?’ and I’m like, ‘Irvin. I need you to rest. You don’t have to cater like you’re at home.’ But that’s his spirit,” he said.

Washington said the journey to healing is more than physical. There are complicated feelings such as survivor’s guilt, he said. Washington said Walker has been praying for the families of those who died Saturday and those who remain in recovery.

According to Medical City Healthcare, conditions of the victims they are treating have improved. One patient remains in critical condition as of Wednesday.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.