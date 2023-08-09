Community remembers Frisco ISD teen killed on his bicycle headed to the first day of school

What to Know A sophomore at Frisco Heritage High School was killed while riding his bicycle to school Wednesday morning.

The student, identified as 15-year-old Landon Bourque, collided with a truck near Roach Middle School at about 5:30 a.m. The crash remains under investigation.

Wednesday is the first day of the 2023-24 school year in the Frisco ISD

A 15-year-old Frisco ISD student was killed early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle to school before daybreak, McKinney Police say.

According to McKinney Police, Landon Bourque was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at George Washington Drive, near Roach Middle School, at about 5:30 a.m. when he was hit by a truck.

Police said the driver stopped and tried to help the injured teen but that he did not survive the crash.

The Frisco ISD confirmed Bourque was a sophomore at Heritage High School and that his loss will be felt throughout the campus.

Landon was a beloved member of the campus community. His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones. Frisco ISD

Parents told NBC 5 that Bourque was a member of the Heritage Coyotes football team and that many of them were dropping off their children at the school for practice at about the time the crash was reported. Bourque was also listed on the football team's roster on MaxPreps.

“When we drove by, he saw it was Landon’s bike. It was awful, very awful," said Sabrina Elrod.

Elrod said she's remembering Bourque as a good friend, the first to take her son Cohen under his wing when they first moved to town.

Just yesterday, the boys were at Heritage scouting at this year's classes.

At the end of the first day of school, they're left reflecting on what they'll miss most.

“He was a great kid, you know. He was a super funny guy. He was always trying to be happy, always trying to lighten the mood. He never really brought anyone down. He was just someone I was glad to have around," said friend Nolan Swyres.

Police, who removed a heavily damaged bike from the intersection along with a pair of headphones, said the investigation into the crash is ongoing and fault has not yet been determined. It is not clear if any charges will be filed in connection with the fatal crash.

#BREAKING VIDEO UPDATE: 15-year-old struck and killed. Investigation continues. McKinney Police remove heavily damaged bicycle and headphones from the scene of the accident. Was first day of school at Frisco ISD. pic.twitter.com/HIgxwfNrew — Larry Collins (@LarryNBC5) August 9, 2023

Drivers who stopped to talk with NBC 5 Wednesday morning said that the intersection is a dangerous one and that with two very large schools nearby they want more police patrols in the area to encourage drivers to slow down.

"You gotta think, that could have been your kid. That could have been your niece, your nephew, that could have been your daughter, your son, a grandson, or whatever. You've gotta slow down. You gotta slow down. I know these streets, they don't have a lot of lights and everything, but there's no reason [to be] going this fast in residential areas you know?" said a driver who asked to remain anonymous.

A witness told NBC 5 the crash occurred before crossing guards arrived at the middle school.

According to district officials, Heritage High School teachers, students, and parents were informed about the incident early Wednesday morning. Counselors will be on the Heritage High School campus to provide for the immediate needs of students, Frisco ISD said.

Wednesday is the first day of school for students in Frisco ISD.

Last week, a 12-year-old girl in Southlake was killed when she was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle. In that crash, police said the driver of the truck was turning into a shopping center parking lot when the two collided.

