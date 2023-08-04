12-year-old girl dies after a collision with a pickup truck turning into a shopping center

A 12-year-old girl died Thursday morning after she was hit by a pickup truck while riding her bike in Southlake.

Southlake Police said they were called to the scene for a major crash at about 9:30 a.m. along the 100 block of Davis Boulevard.

Emergency personnel transported the girl to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine in critical condition. At about 10:15 a.m., she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said the pickup was traveling northbound on Davis Boulevard and the girl was riding her bike northbound on the adjacent sidewalk. The driver of the truck was turning into the shopping center at Davis and Southlake Boulevard when the two collided, police said.

Records obtained from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office identified the girl as Victoria Dai and said she lived in the neighborhood behind the shopping plaza.

Police have not identified the driver of the pickup. An investigation is ongoing and it's not immediately clear if the driver will face any charges.