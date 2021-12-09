Community Comes Together in Support of Fallen Mesquite Officer

Since news broke about fallen Mesquite Officer Richard Houston, people have asked how they can help and support his family. Thursday night a local restaurant provided the opportunity to do just that.

It started with a conversation and in less than 48, a plan was in motion. Seth Gilbreath is the general manager at Kearney’s Feed Yard. When asked to partner with the Mesquite Police Association and Brotherhood for the Fallen, he didn’t hesitate. He knew people wanted to help the family of fallen Officer Richard Houston. He could be a conduit for that.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“If you’ve lost a brother, a father, a husband or son, anything like that, you start thinking about it and get kind of emotional and that’s how it hit,” said Gilbreath.

He knew people wanted to help the family of fallen Officer Richard Houston and he could be a conduit for that.

“Not everyone has $1000 or $500, but they can come out and eat and we can donate part of the money they spent, and the community can show support just by showing up,” he said.

A portion of every order placed Thursday night will go toward a fundraiser for Officer Houston’s family. The goal is $20,000 dollars.

Word spread, and the community showed up in solidarity. Melissa Rodgers said she often thinks of Officer Houston’s wife and children and had a personal message.

“Just that you’re not alone and we love you and obviously terribly sorry for this loss,” she said.

If you missed tonight's fundraising event and would still like to donate, contributions are still accepted with the Mesquite Police Association.