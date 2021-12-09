Mesquite

Funeral for Fallen Mesquite Officer To Be Held Thursday

Officer Richard Houston, 46, was killed in the line of duty Friday

By Ben Russell

Funeral services will be held Thursday for fallen Mesquite police officer Richard Houston, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance last Friday.

Houston, 46, was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Services will be held at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the funeral to follow at noon. The services at the church are open to the public, but the graveside service will be a private gathering, according to the wishes of Houston’s family.

Houston was shot at killed in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store at Belt Line and Cartwright roads on Friday. He had been called to respond to a report of a fight between two groups of people.

Police documents later revealed that a woman and her daughter had reportedly caught her husband, Jamie Jaramillo with another woman in the parking lot of the Albertsons, and there was a confrontation going on.

When Houston responded, he reportedly spoke with the wife and daughter before he approached Jaramillo. As the police officer approached, Jaramillo shot and killed him before he turned the gun on himself.

Jaramillo, 37, survived the shooting and is recovering in a hospital while he faces capital murder charges.

Jaramillo’s wife, Juventina Vasquez Bences, is also facing charges related to the incident. According to police records, after Jaramillo shot himself, Vasquez Bences picked up his gun and threatened the alleged mistress with the weapon.

Continuing Coverage

Forney Dec 8

Fallen Mesquite Officer Remembered at MMA Gym Where He Trained

Mesquite Dec 6

Suspect ID'd in Mesquite Officer's Slaying; Wife Arrested After Confrontation

Mesquite Dec 4

Mesquite Police Identify Officer Killed in Line of Duty as 21-Year Veteran

This article tagged under:

Mesquiteofficerline of duty
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us