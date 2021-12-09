Funeral for Fallen Mesquite Officer To Be Held Thursday

Funeral services will be held Thursday for fallen Mesquite police officer Richard Houston, who was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance last Friday.

Houston, 46, was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department.

Services will be held at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and the funeral to follow at noon. The services at the church are open to the public, but the graveside service will be a private gathering, according to the wishes of Houston’s family.

Houston was shot at killed in the parking lot of an Albertson’s grocery store at Belt Line and Cartwright roads on Friday. He had been called to respond to a report of a fight between two groups of people.

Police documents later revealed that a woman and her daughter had reportedly caught her husband, Jamie Jaramillo with another woman in the parking lot of the Albertsons, and there was a confrontation going on.

When Houston responded, he reportedly spoke with the wife and daughter before he approached Jaramillo. As the police officer approached, Jaramillo shot and killed him before he turned the gun on himself.

Jaramillo, 37, survived the shooting and is recovering in a hospital while he faces capital murder charges.

Jaramillo’s wife, Juventina Vasquez Bences, is also facing charges related to the incident. According to police records, after Jaramillo shot himself, Vasquez Bences picked up his gun and threatened the alleged mistress with the weapon.