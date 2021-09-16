Operation Pegasus Update, Dallas PD's Effort to Curb Gun Violence

Dallas police say Operation Pegasus, the department's interagency effort to curb gun violence in the southeast part of the city, has led to hundreds of gun seizures and significant arrests.
Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said during a news conference Thursday with leaders from the ATF, Texas DPS, and DOJ that one such arrest included two people who were openly selling machine gun conversion devices, ghost frames and narcotics.
U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah said that in one bust 14 guns and $1.5 million in cash were seized from one location.
ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek said Operation Pegasus has so far involved 117 undercover operations.
This story will continue to be updated.