Collin, Denton Counties Report Combined 238 New Cases of COVID-19, 2 Deaths Saturday

Health departments in Collin and Denton counties reported a combined 238 new COVID-19 cases and two more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday.

Collin County Health Care Services reported 171 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, raising the countywide total to 7,439.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Collin County stands at 89. There are an estimated 5,103 recoveries in the county.

Denton County Public Health reported 67 new cases of the virus Saturday along with two more deaths.

County health officials said the latest victims include a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Eagle Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Denton and a man over 80 who was a resident of Brookhaven Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for these two individuals’ family and friends,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Please wear masks, wash hands frequently, physically distance, and limit gatherings to under 10, to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout Denton County.”

The county has recorded 62 COVID-19 related deaths since March. The countywide total for cases stands at 7,586 with 4,494 estimated recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Pre-registration is required. The testing center will be held at Cross Timbers Church at 1119 US-377 with appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

Denton County is also providing free testing through the county health department. For times and locations, visit DentonCounty.gov/COVID19testing.