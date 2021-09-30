The quiet main street of the city of Melissa doesn't show what the rest of the Collin County city is seeing.

"We are a lot bigger than we were," Kay Marie Boutique owner Victoria Marshall said.

Melissa is growing in population and Marshall likes what she's seeing.

"As a business owner we welcome the growth," Marshall said.

The growth in Melissa is the same around much of Collin county.

The U.S. 2020 Census shows a 36% increase in population since 2010 in Collin county.

"Collin County is one of the top counties in the United States for growth and has been for a number of years now," Melissa Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Jones said.

Jones said Melissa is attracting people for several reasons including good schools and its location.

"You can get to anywhere you are going in the metroplex, where most of our people work, almost in as little time as you could from Allen, Plano, or Frisco," Jones said.

More people moving in means more homes and more businesses. That presents a challenge for the city to keep up with infrastructure.

"The city is building new roads now,” Jones said. “They're building and plans for new water towers to service some of the new subdivision going in new places there weren't water lines yet."

Growth is welcomed, but people living here definitely don't want Melissa to lose its Collin County character.

"We would like to see more businesses come but we want to keep the hometown feel."

To see more of the U.S. 2020 Census numbers for your area click here.