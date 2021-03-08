Collin County ‘Oath Keeper' Latest North Texan Arrested in Capitol Siege

A man with ties to the Oath Keepers who recently moved to the Collin County community of Princeton was arrested by the FBI and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Minuta, 36, appeared in federal court in New York Monday on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and tampering with documents.

A judge ordered him released on $150,000 bond and travel restrictions, which require him to stay in New York and Texas.

Minuta, who owns a tattoo business in New York, also must surrender 10 guns he was keeping in his Princeton home.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In court, prosecutors argued he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Photographs included in a criminal complaint show Minuta, a reputed Oath Keeper, in tactical gear and carrying bear spray and goggles. He “aggressively” berated and taunted officers and even spit at their feet, prosecutors said.

U.S. Department of Justice

“He moved his family out of the area down to Texas, which suggests he was running away from something,” a prosecutor argued.

But Minuta’s defense attorney said he signed the lease in Princeton in December – the month before the Capitol attack and noted he is a father of two children and does not have a previous criminal record.

Prosecutors also said Minuta provided security for some “high-profile” people on Jan. 6. The New York Times identified Minuta as a security guard for Roger Stone, a longtime political consultant and associate of former President Donald Trump, before the Capitol assault.

It was unclear when Minuta planned to return to Texas but the judge ordered him to dispose of his weapons by 5 p.m. Tuesday.