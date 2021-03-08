capitol riot

Collin County ‘Oath Keeper' Latest North Texan Arrested in Capitol Siege

Suspect reportedly provided security for Roger Stone

By Scott Gordon

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters gather outside of the U.S. Capitol building.
Probal Rashid/LightRocket/Getty Images

A man with ties to the Oath Keepers who recently moved to the Collin County community of Princeton was arrested by the FBI and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Roberto Minuta, 36, appeared in federal court in New York Monday on charges of obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and tampering with documents.

A judge ordered him released on $150,000 bond and travel restrictions, which require him to stay in New York and Texas.

Minuta, who owns a tattoo business in New York, also must surrender 10 guns he was keeping in his Princeton home.

In court, prosecutors argued he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Photographs included in a criminal complaint show Minuta, a reputed Oath Keeper, in tactical gear and carrying bear spray and goggles. He “aggressively” berated and taunted officers and even spit at their feet, prosecutors said.

The FBI entered these photos into evidence as part of a criminal complaint against Roberto Minuta.
U.S. Department of Justice
“He moved his family out of the area down to Texas, which suggests he was running away from something,” a prosecutor argued.

But Minuta’s defense attorney said he signed the lease in Princeton in December – the month before the Capitol attack and noted he is a father of two children and does not have a previous criminal record.

Prosecutors also said Minuta provided security for some “high-profile” people on Jan. 6. The New York Times identified Minuta as a security guard for Roger Stone, a longtime political consultant and associate of former President Donald Trump, before the Capitol assault.

It was unclear when Minuta planned to return to Texas but the judge ordered him to dispose of his weapons by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The FBI entered these photos into evidence as part of a criminal complaint against Roberto Minuta.
U.S. Department of Justice
This article tagged under:

capitol riotCollin CountyPrinceton
