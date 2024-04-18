Collin County law enforcement officials arrested 15 men who were suspected of preying upon children online, officials said.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, officers conducted "Operation Home Alone 2024," an online undercover operation targeting suspects who use the internet to target children, from April 9 to April 11.

Collin County sheriff’s investigators worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department, and the Plano Police Department to make 15 arrests during the operation.

Officials said 10 of the individuals arrested were charged with online solicitation of a minor, and five individuals were charged with soliciting prostitution of a person less than 18 years old.

One of the men arrested was an associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth. According to a statement from the church, Jason Myers, 43, has been suspended from his ministry after being arrested and accused of soliciting a minor online.

Investigators also seized 13.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms during the operation, officials said.

According to officials, investigators also seized a large number of electronic devices that were used by the suspects to commit their crimes.

Officials said these devices will be forensically examined which could lead to additional charges being filed.

“Operation Home Alone 2024 serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of online communications for children," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. "Cell phones, gaming devices, and online computers are hunting grounds for individuals who seek to prey upon children and I implore parents and guardians to speak to their children about the inherent dangers these devices present. Make no mistake, my deputies remain resolute in their efforts to protect children in our community from those who seek to do them harm and my hat goes off to them, and the investigators from participating agencies, for their work on Operation Home Alone 2024.”