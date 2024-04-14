Episcopal associate rector in Fort Worth accused of soliciting a minor online

An associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth has been suspended from his ministry after being arrested for soliciting a minor online, a statement from the church confirmed.

Jason Myers, 43, was arrested by deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 11.

Reverend Dr. Robert F. Pace of Trinity Episcopal Church of Fort Worth said in a release that an investigator from the sheriff's office called and informed him that Rev. Myers had been charged.

Collin County Sheriff's Office

Rev. Pace also said in the statement that the church does not believe anyone in the church congregation or school has been harmed, but they are cooperating with law enforcement to fully understand the situation.

He urged anyone with information to report it to the law enforcement in your community or to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services online or via their hotline at 1-800-252-5400.