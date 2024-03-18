A family from Collin County is struggling to cope with tragedy after a 9-year-old boy was hit by a truck while riding an electric scooter last week.

Maximus Hutchins was riding his scooter eastbound on San Paula Avenue on Tuesday, March 15 when Dallas Police said he failed to stop at the stop sign and was hit by a truck traveling southbound on Matterhorn Drive.

Maximus was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Three days later, on Friday, Maximus died, according to a report from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy's relatives told NBC 5 that they kept him alive with machines and were able to donate his organs. His heart went to a little girl who needed a transplant.

"Even after life, Max is helping others by donating his organs so HIS LION HEART WILL LIVE ON!" James Abercrombie, his grandfather, said in a post.

On the football field, with friends and at home, Max Hutchins, of Wylie, lived life with heart.

“The most energetic, outgoing, so enthusiastic,” said his grandmother Kimberly Abercrombie.

Max celebrated his 9th birthday on Feb. 26, surrounded by relatives like his grandmother, grandfather James Abercrombie and 14-year-old sister Hailey Fincher who all spoke with NBC 5 from outside Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

“I’ve gone home a couple of times and it just feels empty without him there. I don't like the feeling of him gone and it’s something I have to get used to,” said Fincher.

Relatives say Max's mom heard it happen and performed CPR on her son before paramedics took Max to the hospital.

“How are we going to go forward?” asked James Abercrombie. “All of us just trying to figure out the next step.”

At the intersection of Materhorn Drive and San Paula Avenue, a memorial for the 3rd grader who loved the Cowboys and Minecraft is growing.

The morning after the accident, Max's family says neighbors put out signs at the intersection reminding drivers to slow down.

Dallas police haven't said whether speed was a factor in the accident and so far, no charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Relatives say Max's organs are being donated to people in need including the heart he led with all nine years.

“We're giving a gift of living,” said Kimberly Abercrombie.

“He lives on in a lot of ways and he certainly lives on in our minds and our memories,” said James Abercrombie.



The family has set up an online fundraiser to help cover medical and funeral expenses.