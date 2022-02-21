Colleyville Gathers for Interfaith Celebration Following Acts of Hate

The Colleyville community came together for an interfaith gathering Monday night following the distribution of anti-Semitic and other racist material onto neighborhood lawns.

This also comes just over a month after members of a Colleyville synagogue were held hostage by a gunman.

The interfaith gathering was planned prior to recent incidents. But after this weekend, with hate-filled messages tossed onto properties, people came with a renewed sense of support for each other.

The messages found on lawns over the weekend contained anti-Semitic and other racist, white separatist material. Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton denounced the act and says he believes this was part of a nationally coordinated effort since similar flyers were found in Garland and as far as San Francisco, Denver and Miami.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker tells us it was critical to bring people together of all backgrounds Monday night.

“If it was just us standing up for us, that would be a bigger tragedy,” he said. “And the fact that we have had so much support, that’s the kind of thing every group needs.”

Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton also released a statement that says in part:

“I am saddened that individuals chose to bring this intolerance to Colleyville. These viewpoints do not reflect those I find in our community members. Our citizens have consistently chosen to love and support one another, no matter their religious beliefs or heritage.”

Colleyville Police tell us are investigating and will continue to take doorbell videos and tips.

The FBI was contacted, and they tell us can’t open an investigation based on First Amendment protection. However, they will focus on people who commit or intend to commit violence, so they should be notified if anyone notices criminal activity.