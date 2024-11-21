weather

Coldest morning of the season so far, but will it last?

Several North Texas cities saw temperatures drop into the 30s

By Samantha Davies

Thursday morning brought the coldest temperatures that North Texas has seen so far this season. The official low at DFW Airport was 38 degrees. Cities like Denton, Granbury, and Graham dipped just below freezing. Light frost was seen on some cars and rooftops.

Friday morning will not be quite as cold, but still, many locations will drop into the 30s.

Friday morning forecasted temperatures

This cool-down will not last into the weekend. Highs by Sunday will be in the low 80s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the low 40s, but Sunday morning will be near 60 degrees.

