Cold case: Dallas Police still searching for answers in Ron Carr's murder

Detectives with the Dallas Police Department are asking the public to help them solve the murder case of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down 26 years ago.

On April 7, 1998, Ron Carr was in his car in the 2700 block of Toluca Avenue when he was shot to death.

Police said two Black men were seen running from the scene of the shooting. While running away, one of the suspects dropped a jersey with the name "Hoard" and the number "33" on it.

The police department resurfaced Carr's death for #ColdCaseTuesday in hopes of finding the suspects linked to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Sergeant Otha Hampton at 214-671-3654 or by email at coldcase.dpd@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case number 247151-G.

