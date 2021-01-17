Arlington

Clerk Found Fatally Shot in Arlington Convenience Store

A clerk was found fatally shot in an Arlington convenience store early Sunday morning, police say.

At about 5 a.m., a customer went into the EZ Mart in the 100 block of East Bardin Road and found the clerk unresponsive on the floor behind the counter, police said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they had not received any calls or alarms from the store before the customer walked in, and have not ruled out robbery as a possible motive.

Investigators are working to obtain a search warrant to gather surveillance footage, police said.

Tips may be made by contact Detective Jennifer Rodriguez at 817-459-5650. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

